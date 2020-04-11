‘Not as Wisconsin Nice as We Used to Be’: The Divisions in Dairyland

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Legislature couldn’t agree on who to honor for Black History Month. It couldn’t hold a special session on gun violence that lasted more than a few seconds. It had stalled for weeks on releasing money to help farmers struggling with mental health issues.

So Brad Pfaff wasn’t all that shocked that, because of a partisan standoff over postponing the election, thousands of mask-wearing citizens made their way outside during the global coronavirus pandemic to vote last Tuesday.

The rest of the country was seeing Wisconsin’s political dysfunction on display, but Mr. Pfaff has already lived it.

“I was surprised how personal it got,” he said, recalling a different fight: The divisions that kept him from being confirmed as the state’s agriculture secretary. “I never wanted it to be like that.”