Not guilty plea to rape allegations

news, local-news,

A Northern Tasmanian man pleaded not guilty to allegations of rape and indecent assault through defence counsel in the Launceston Magistrates court on Wednesday. The man, whose name was withheld because it could tend to identify the complainant, has been bailed to appear in the Supreme Court in Launceston on July 20 at 10am. IN OTHER NEWS:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/50ff5f13-3d5d-4946-b455-d6736897e1e0.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg