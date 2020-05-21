Not only For ‘Paatal Lok’, These 10 Brilliant Roles of Jaideep Ahlawat Should Also Be Applauded

Jaideep Ahlawat is certainly one of the most versatile and admired actors in Hindi cinema. Recently he played the lead role in Amazon Prime Web Series Paatal Lok.

Jaideep in his career, has managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience, despite being confined to minor roles or stereotypical characters.

Take a look at different roles played by him in movies and web series.

1- Haathi Ram in Paatal Lok

With Paatal Lok , Jaideep finally got a chance to lead the story, and he did complete justice to his role as the protagonist, Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. He is overwhelmed with the positive response the web series has garnered.

2- Shahid Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur

In Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs oof Wasseypur he plays the role of Shahid Khan, the patriarch who rebelled against Ramadhir Singh. It also wouldn’t be a stretch to say that his fight scene will always remain among the most gruesome scenes in Bollywood.

3- Amrit Kanwal in Commando

He played the antagonist Amrit Kanwal aka AK-74 in the movie Commando. Though the movie did not allow him to truly portray his craft, but it did give us a glimpse of his range as an actor.

4- C.B.I. Officer Kuldeep Pahwa in Gabbar Is Back

Jaideep portrayed the role of a CBI officer Kuldeep Pahwa in the movie. Talking about his looks and personality, he is best suited for these kind of roles.

5- Pappu in Aakrosh







Jaideep Ahlawat made his acting debut with Ajay Devgn’s Aakrosh. He played the role of a guy named Pappu in the movie.

6- Khalid Mir in Raazi

In the film, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of a RAW agent, Khalid Mir, who trains Alia Bhatt’s character Sehmat for the most important mission of her life. Even in his short role, Jaideep, through his confident performance, gets us to care for Mir. Khalid Mir is one of Ahlawat’s finest performances to date.

7- Anant Singh in Chittagong

The National-award winning film featured stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkumar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and many more. The movie put Jaideep in the league of actors whose presence in a movie could not be ignored, no matter the length of the role, or the co-actor in the scene.

8- Tanveer Shehzad in Bard Of Blood

Recently released Netflix Original Bard Of Blood also featured Jaideep Ahlawat in an important role. His performance, as the cunning and manipulative intelligence agent, Shehzad Tanveer was flawless.

9- Trilok in Rockstar

Jaideep was also a part of Ranbir Kapoor starrrer Rockstar. He played the role of Trilok in the movie.

10- Nawab in Raees

Jaideep has worked in Shahrukh Khan starrer film Raees. He played a Mumbai Gangster named Nawab in the movie. Though his role was small but Jaideep made a lasting impression with his performance.

11- Sudhir in Lust Stories

While generally seen in action or thriller movies, Jaideep transformed himself into Sudhir for Dibakar Banerjee’s short film in Lust Stories. Jaideep really hits the nail on this one by bringing out his character’s complexities, despite having shorter screen time.

