Not sure who was going ‘easy’ on Virat Kohli for IPL contract: Tim Paine responds to Michael Clarke

Australia Test captain Tim Paine responded to Michael Clarke’s observation that Aussie cricketers were keen on protecting their lucrative IPL deals and were “scared” of sledging India captain Virat Kohli and his teammates during a particular period.

“I certainly didn’t notice too many people being that nice to Virat or not trying to get him out or anything like that,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Paine as saying.

“I thought everyone who had the ball in their hand or when we were batting were trying their absolute best to win the game for Australia. I’m not sure who was going easy on him; we certainly had a thing where we didn’t want to provoke any fight with him because we think that’s when he plays at his best.

“Who knows what will happen this series and, as we saw in the documentary, there was still quite a lot of heat in some of those games. I certainly wasn’t holding back, but again the IPL’s not a huge draw for me at the moment, so I had nothing to lose. But anytime our guys go out and play a Test match for Australia, they’ll be giving their absolute all and I’m pretty sure they’re not thinking about an IPL contract when they’re running in, bowling to Virat.”

“What you say on the field is irrelevant 99% of the time,” Paine said.

“Sometimes you can get a little inside someone’s head or something like that, but if you’re not batting well and not bowling well, all the talk in the world doesn’t mean anything. There’s no doubt our first focus is on executing our skill and being as good as we can possibly be in that area and then sometimes things happen on a cricket field and you’ve got to go in, you’ve got to change your tack, or you’ve got to have a few words.

“As we’ve seen the last 12 or 18 months, we still do that, we still stick up for each other, we still fight as hard as any Australian team, but we’ve probably just had to move with the times and I’ve been really proud of the way we’ve played out cricket.”

