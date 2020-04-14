‘Not the time for hand-wringing’ over vote

news, local-news,

IT WAS disappointing to read the almost self-serving comments from some of our Northern MLCs, regarding Rosevears and Huon elections. In this time of crisis when the health and economy of all is at stake, surely it is not the time for hand wringing simply to extend the terms of two MLCs. The Premier has indicated that Parliament will be recalled in the near future to legislate tenancy laws. For the sake of democracy, it is beholden on the government upon parliament’s return, to facilitate a full Postal Vote for just two electorates. With the support of the Opposition, Premier Palaszczuk is strongly considering a full postal vote for the entire State of Queensland’s general election on October 31, 2020. Doesn’t that make sense? Any political party, individual MP or bureaucrat who can’t support such a move here, should be drummed out of office. Kelly Wilton, 2021 candidate for Windermere (Invermay). WE ARE told that we need to exercise so yesterday the two of us went toddling down to the boardwalk near Seaport. There were quite a few walking, at the proper social distance, then we had these perspiring cyclists bearing down on us and we had to get out of the way, not just once but on numerous occasions. Last night there was a chart describing how far droplets can travel, especially when one has worked up a sweat peddling like mad and getting nowhere. Why is it that cyclists have to ride between people doing the right thing and not ride on the road where there is plenty of space? Yesterday they seemed to think they had right of way and the poor old pedestrians had no rights at all. If they had to cycle in that area why didn’t they obey the rules and keep a social distance? One rule for them and one for everyone else and it makes one spit chips. Glennis Sleurink, Launceston. DESPITE the pleas from Premier Peter Gutwein and our Mayor Mick Tucker a number of shack owners disobeyed the orders to stay home at Easter. Mr Tucker has been adamant people needed to stay away because of our older population, those who are more susceptible to the virus. An attitude of “you can’t tell me what to do” seems to exist with these people. I am personally disappointed they chose to make this irresponsible decision. Ian Hollingsworth, St Helens. IT WAS pleasing to read that Vision Hotels have allowed the re-purposing of their facilities for the homeless and disadvantaged in light of the ongoing accommodation crisis in Launceston. Looking forward, a question arises. Is there a way of turning this short term solution into something more permanent that would not only help individuals but advantage the community as a whole? There appears a window of opportunity to potentially work together toward a long-term public gain. For example, a committee of people who would be interested in progressing ideas in this direction could be formed. It would be interesting to hear what others think. Gaye Willox, Trevallyn.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/90fab669-fa4f-4aa7-bdd1-798971ee453d.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg