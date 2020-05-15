‘Not today’: What Sabbir Rahman told MS Dhoni in 2019 World Cup



Sabbir Rahman has a word with MS Dhoni after getting back into his crease during the 2019 World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and India at Edgbaston (File Photo/AFP)

MS Dhoni had stumped Sabbir Rahman to change the complexion of the match in the T20 World Cup in 2016, but the Bangladesh batsman said he had learnt his lesson by the time the two teams met again in the 2019 ODI World Cup. “Not today,” he told the veteran Indian wicketkeeper during last year’s match, he said.

“Dhoni had stumped me during the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. He had a stumping chance in last year’s World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease before him and told him, “Not today!” Sabbir said on a Cricfrenzy Facebook Live on Friday.

Sabbir was talking about a delivery in the match when he had stepped out to hit Yuzvendra Chahal, but the ball had crept under his bat and gone to the keeper.

Dhoni’s stumping of Sabbir Rahman in the T20 World Cup, when Sabbir’s 15-ball 26 had threatened to take the game away from India, had changed the match significantly in 2016 – a match India eventually won by 1 run.

Speaking about Dhoni, Sabbir further said that he had once asked Dhoni the mystery behind his bat. “I asked him what the secret of his bat was. Why whatever he hits goes for sixes, when we have to struggle to clear the fence. He had said it was all about confidence,” he said.

“I had asked him to give his bat to me for the India match. Dhoni had said he could give me his bat but that I could not use it in the match against India. I could play against other teams with it,” he added.

