Nova Scotia RCMP say gunman drove across field, spent night in Debert to evade police | CBC News

Nova Scotia RCMP say the gunman who went on a shooting rampage that left 22 people dead more than a week ago was related to retired RCMP officers.

But Supt. Darren Campbell said during a news conference on Tuesday that there is no indication at this time that any former members of the RCMP provided the gunman with a police uniform or RCMP vehicle.

Campbell provided many more details on the gunman’s movements on the night of April 18 and the morning of April 19.

The man police say is responsible for the killings was able to evade police by hiding and changing his clothes and vehicles, which included parts of an authentic RCMP uniform and replica RCMP cars.

Campbell said the gunman left Portapique shortly after police arrived and headed to Debert, about 26 kilometres from where he killed his first victims, where he drove through a field and hid out in an industrial area overnight. He spent more than six hours there before resuming his rampage.

WATCH | RCMP say N.S. gunman wore parts of authentic uniform

Supt. Darren Campbell gives an update on investigation into mass shooting 2:10

Campbell said police have searched the area but they don’t know exactly what he did while he was there.

The gunman left the rural community of Portapique on April 18 at 10:35 p.m. local time, just minutes after police arrived in the area at 10:26 p.m., Campbell said.

He left the Debert area at 5:43 a.m. the next day and went toward Wentworth, Campbell said.

435 witnesses

Police said nine people died in fires the gunman set, and 13 people were shot dead.

Police have relied on video evidence as well as interviews with witnesses, Campbell said. Police have identified 435 witnesses and interviewed more than half of those people.

He said police have also spoken with people in the United Stated. Campbell said Friday that police believe the gunman obtained some of the weapons he used from the U.S.

RCMP investigators search for evidence at the location where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed along the highway in Shubenacadie, N.S. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Campbell encouraged anyone else who may have information to reach out to police.

Campbell said the focus of the investigation is on how the gunman acquired the pieces of a police uniform and vehicles that resembled RCMP vehicles. Police are also trying to track the gunman’s activity and movements on April 18 and 19, and learn whether anyone helped him.

Last Friday, Campbell laid out a timeline for the mass shooting that began in the quiet seaside community of Portapqiue, N.S., the night of April 18.

It ended 13 hours later when police shot and killed the gunman at a gas station in Enfield, nearly 100 kilometres away from where the first shots were fired.

Disguised as a police officer and at times driving a mock RCMP cruiser, he killed 22 people.

Holes in the timeline

While police have begun to fill in some of the details of what happened, there are still holes in the timeline, including when the first 911 call came in and how long it took officers to respond.

When police arrived in the Portapique area at 10:26 p.m. on April 18 they found dead bodies on the road and several homes on fire.

But RCMP say it wasn’t until the next morning when they spoke with the gunman’s girlfriend that they learned he was disguised as one of them.

The woman had been attacked and forcibly restrained by the suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, but managed to escape and hide overnight in the woods.

Supt. Darren Campbell, officer in charge of support services for the Nova Scotia RCMP, laid out a timeline of the killings during a news conference last Friday. (CBC)

The investigation, which requires sifting through 16 crime scenes, is a colossal undertaking, experts say.

The victims of one of Canada’s deadliest mass killings were remembered on Friday night during a virtual vigil that included a moving fiddle duet by Natalie MacMaster and a clip of the youngest victim, 17-year-old Emily Tuck.

If you are seeking mental health support during this time, here are resources available to Nova Scotians.