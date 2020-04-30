Nova Scotia woman identified as first victim of military helicopter crash | CBC News

CBC News has confirmed that Nova Scotia crew member Sub.-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough is among the victims after a Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

Cowbrough was a crew member of HMCS Fredericton and died in the crash.

The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter was a fixture of HMCS Fredericton, a vessel that was deployed from Halifax, N.S., in January to join the standing NATO naval group currently off the coast of Greece.

Local media reports, quoting the Greek defence ministry, said the aircraft had as many as six people aboard when it crashed.

The Regal Heights Baptist Church in Dartmouth identified Cowbrough as a member of its congregation in a Facebook post Thursday morning, saying the church was “heartbroken” to have “lost a wonderful young woman.”

Cowbrough was a bagpiper and a member of the Union Fire Club Pipes and Drums. In a Facebook post, the group said it was “profoundly saddened to hear that a beloved member of our band has lost her life while serving her country.”

A search and rescue mission responded to the helicopter crash Wednesday night. A source with the Greek government told CBC News that one body had been recovered. Separately, local media in Greece also reported that wreckage had been spotted.

Following the deadly shooting in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19, Cowbrough was recorded playing Amazing Grace on her bagpipes, standing on the deck of HMCS Fredericton, as a tribute to the 22 victims of the shootings.

MORE TOP STORIES