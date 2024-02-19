NOVOS FiBER expanding to McKinney, Texas with a $20 Million Investment in Fiber Broadband

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NOVOS FiBER has officially announced its entrance into its second market, McKinney, Texas. Backed by InLight Capital, the DFW headquartered fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) company is allocating $20 million to bring services to McKinney residents. This announcement comes shortly after NOVOS FiBER’s successful debut in Arlington, Texas, where the company is investing a further $25 million and already has live customers on its fiber network.

Andrew Snead, NOVOS FiBER CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the positive reception from McKinney’s community stating, “We’re delighted to be building in McKinney. It’s an incredibly vibrant and fast-growing city and we’re excited to bring residents high-speed fiber internet with our promise of fairness, transparency and a genuine focus on the customer experience. It’s tremendously humbling to hear residents thanking the team for bringing choice to their neighborhood.”

Construction of the fiber network began several months ago, and the company is expecting to offer services to ‘Phase 1’ residents by the end of February with additional communities being added over the coming weeks and months. The ISP currently offers three distinct fiber optic internet plans – a 300 Mbps tier priced at $59.99, a 1-gig tier at $79.99 and 2.5-gig speeds at $114.99.

NOVOS FiBER’s mission is not only to bring high-speed internet to digitally underserved households, but the company also hopes to reshape consumers’ relationships with their service providers.

“We’re much more than a mere utility. When people see a NOVOS FiBER truck in their neighborhood, they can expect a different type of experience and a provider that truly cares about their customers and the neighborhood,” said Jennifer Rutledge, Customer Service Manager. “NOVOS is investing in the broader McKinney community, including school and city-organized events and our approach to customer centricity in other cities is reflected in our customer satisfaction scores,” Rutledge remarked.

McKinney residents that are interested in learning more about NOVOS FiBER can check if service is available in their zip code at www.novosfiber.com.

About NOVOS FiBER

NOVOS FiBER is a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider focused on providing affordable, reliable high-speed fiber internet to customers, especially those in previously lacking internet regions. NOVOS FiBER is the customer-centric brand of Flying Bull Internet, founded by Andrew Snead and Melker Sandberg in 2022 and funded by InLight Capital, a Sugar Land based private investment firm.

About InLight Capital

InLight Capital, LLC (“InLight”) is a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas. InLight’s permanent capital base allows us to pursue an objective of long duration compounded capital growth. InLight maintains flexibility and discretion of the amount, duration and objectives of its invested capital, allowing for efficient decision making and strategic alignment with all stakeholders. InLight invests across virtually all asset classes ranging from public securities and real estate to direct investments in operating companies.

Media Contact:

Wes Briscoe

NOVOS FiBER

Wes.Briscoe@NovosFiber.com

1-800-776-6867

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novos-fiber-expanding-to-mckinney-texas-with-a-20-million-investment-in-fiber-broadband-302065309.html

SOURCE NOVOS FiBER

