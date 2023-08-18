Now Accepting Project Applications: Green Freight Program Stream 2

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is supporting initiatives that create good jobs while fighting climate change and driving down costs for consumers. This includes investing to build a low-emissions transportation sector that leverages new technologies and attracts global investors.

That is why today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, opened a call for project applications for Stream 2 https://natural-resources.canada.ca/node/25263of the Green Freight Program. This stream will provide support for innovative actions including engine repowers, switching to cleaner fuels, and fleet transportation improvements.

Selected projects will support data-driven investment decisions when considering energy-efficient improvements for their medium- and heavy-duty vehicles across fleets.

The application window will remain open until November 16, 2023.

Today’s call builds on the progress of Stream 1 of the Green Freight Program, which supports investments in fleet-wide energy assessments and retrofits, including for truck and trailer equipment. This stream continues to accept applications.

Through the Green Freight Program and similar initiatives, the federal government is helping businesses save money, reduce pollution and decarbonize fleets today, while building a prosperous net-zero economy for generations to come.

Quotes

“Canadian businesses are adopting innovative and efficient technologies to help drive down costs and pollution at the same time. In the transportation sector, which accounts for one-quarter of Canada’s emissions, the Government of Canada is continuing to help businesses reduce their emissions — including through the Green Freight Program. Applications for the second stream of this program are now open for 90 days, bringing us one step closer to a healthier environment and more prosperous economy for all Canadians.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“The future of our roads is a greener, cleaner transport sector. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are a key contributor to pollution in Canada, and today’s announcement is great news to support fleets across the country in making the switch to cleaner choices. The Green Freight Program is one of our many actions toward reducing pollution on our roads and building a cleaner transportation system that benefits all Canadians.”

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Freight transportation accounts for over five percent of Canada’s overall emissions.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector account for one-quarter of Canada's overall emissions.

The $200-million Green Freight Program helps fleets reduce their fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions through fleet energy assessments, fleet retrofits, engine repowers and fuel switching.

Green Freight Program helps fleets reduce their fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions through fleet energy assessments, fleet retrofits, engine repowers and fuel switching. This program is complemented with Transport Canada’s Incentive for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program, which is helping businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

The Government of Canada is working to ensure that 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in Canada will be ZEV by 2040.

The Government of Canada is working to ensure that 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in Canada will be ZEV by 2040. Stream 1 of the Green Freight Program, to support investments in third-party fleet energy assessments and retrofits, continues to accept applications.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

