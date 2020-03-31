Now, AI tools to predict severity in respiratory issues in Covid-19 patients

Researchers have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that can predict the probability of a newly infected Covid-19 patient developing a severe respiratory disease, according to media reports.

The study has been published in the journal Computers, Materials & Continua.

Co-author Anasse Bari, a clinical assistant professor in Computer Science at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University had said that the goal of the research was to design and deploy a tool that uses AI capabilities for predictive analysis to flag patients that can develop coronavirus-related severities, the report said.

Once deployed, doctors can prioritize patient care based on their potential to develop severe respiratory issues using the AI algorithm, Al Jazeera reported.

The tool discovered multiple indicators that can be used to predict if a patient would develop “acute respiratory disease syndrome” (ARDS), a severe complication of Covid-19. ARDS fills the lungs with fluid and is the cause of mortality for about 50 per cent of coronavirus patients who develop this, the report said. Neither age nor sex was among these indicators.

The AI algorithm was based on machine learning using data from 53 coronavirus patients across two hospitals in Wenzhou, China, it said.

The tool was able to predict the risk of developing ARDS in patients with up to 80 per cent accuracy.

AI tools to combat Covid-19

AI has been used by researchers and scientists on multiple occasions to develop tools that help in combating the coronavirus pandemic in multiple ways.

Apollo Hospitals, for example, recently rolled out an AI-based self-assessment test that can help users predict their risk level in contracting Covid-19. The tool predicts the risk level using survey questions based on travel history, health and symptoms.

Another start-up, Innoplexus AG, founded by Indians and headquartered in Germany has claimed to have developed an AI-enabled drug discovery platform. The platform helps medical professionals arrive at combinations of existing drugs that may prove more efficacious in treating Covid-19 cases, according to previous reports.