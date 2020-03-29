Now, an app that enables continued schooling in corona times

A firm associated with the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) has come up with an app that enables students to continue with their studies that have gone off-track following early closure of schools amid the outbreak of corona.

Linways Technologies has devised the software, in tune with social distancing, which is essential to containing the pandemic. “We are providing it for free for the next couple of months. We are also considering whether it should be extended based on the situation,” according to Bastin Thomas, co-founder of the company, which is based in KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex.

The app, which is already being used by close to 100 higher-education institutions in the country, entrusts the head of a department or school with the authority to direct the conduct of classes. From there, the lessons reach the students.

The app facilitates access to video lectures and also provides an update on those who have viewed them. It also provides details of the portions covered and the students who have read the material. The app features quiz, quick tests and a facility to clarify doubts.

“Linways is determined to support teachers and students across the globe to survive and come together stronger than ever,” said Thomas. “Our digital learning platform is well equipped to manage online learning at all levels.”

Linways, with a 40-member team, has an office in Bengaluru as well.

Meanwhile, KSUM has launched ‘Break Corona’, a series of initiatives against the Covid-19 virus. The mission promotes ideas and product solutions to support corona patients, quarantine people, provide hardware products that can be useful at the time of crisis, and ideas for effective logistics and distribution of food, medicine, and grocery, among others.