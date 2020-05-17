Now is the time to push on with roadworks

news, local-news,

With coronavirus now largely under a measure of control, the time is right to fast-track our state’s road infrastructure programs. These works will generate jobs and economic activity and will provide safer and more efficient transport links. Traffic volumes are low due to the virus, but with restrictions being lifted it won’t be long before we again experience pre-coronavirus levels of traffic. In fact, it’s possible traffic may be worse in places, with some choosing the bubble of their car over public transport due coronavirus concerns. This makes it more important than ever for the government to urgently invest in road infrastructure, and provide a public transport offering that’s attractive to commuters. In the North, the government’s plan to address high priority projects along four sections of the West Tamar Highway north of Legana should be fast-tracked. The upgrades include north of Rosevears Drive to Gravelly Beach Road; Atkinsons Road to Waldhorn Drive; Exeter to Batman Highway and Motor Road Junction, with concept designs ready. In the North-West, the government has committed $40 million to upgrade the Bass Highway, west of Wynyard. The government has identified projects including road-widening, overtaking lanes, intersection improvements, road reconstruction and general road safety measures. As part of this commitment, safer access for the Boat Harbour Primary School was identified. The Wynyard to Marrawah Corridor Strategy revealed that Port Road at Boat Harbour has the second highest freight movements on the Wynyard to Marrawah corridor, and the third highest light vehicle movements. There have been 43 crashes at Boat Harbour between 2010-2020, including one fatality, two serious, four that required first aid, 11 minor and 25 that resulted in property damage. Given the safety issues, we believe this project should be brought forward. This year there have been 17 deaths on our roads. As we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis we remind drivers to be vigilant. With two deaths in the past week we know that with more people out and about, the risk increases. This is also exacerbated by wintry conditions, with frost, ice, snow, heavy rain and wind adding to the risk. We’re also seeing more wildlife closer to our roads, as they have become accustomed to less traffic. Please drive to the conditions, obey all signage, never drive through flood waters, and avoid the Fatal Five – speed, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue, distraction and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Mark Mugnaioni, RACT group chief executive. THE announcement by Tasmanian Parks earlier this week spruiking the commencement of construction of a new viewing shelter at Dove Lake is a bewildering development. The photo of a bulldozer at the entrance of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area raises some alarming questions. The facilities at Dove Lake are adequate enough currently to support locals and tourists alike. It has to be said that any further man-made establishments erected on this iconic wilderness location is both unjustifiable and a poor use of taxpayer money. The Cradle Mountain Visitors Centre, a mere seven kilometres from Dove Lake, has recently undergone substantial developments to handle tourism demand in the area. The beauty of getting out into the wild is to experience nature at its finest. Modern architecture has a place in society, but not at one of Tasmania’s most stunning locations. Jimmy Lee, Norwood. WHEN the borders into Tasmania are open Luke Martin’s idea to offer free travel into the state is a winner. This will certainly get our tourism industry back on track very quickly. With overseas travel out of most people’s minds this is great timing. Australians are hungry now to see more of our beautiful country and there will be a lot of competition coming from other states. I say go for it. Gil Sellars Launceston. Rod Force’s letter (The Examiner, May 13) regarding those on welfare/jobseeker payments as being alcoholic drug taking parasitic bogans is a massive self serving self righteous generalisation. At least 99 per cent are there through no fault of their own. Those who think so should try living on welfare for a period. Kim Cabalzar, Launceston. ON reading two articles in (The Examiner, April 13), it became apparent they clashed a little. For example, take the stance of UTAS regarding COVID-19 and the new campus at Inveresk. It seems full speed ahead and to hell with the consequences is the way to go. While elsewhere the university sectors have welcomed government pledges for 2020 funding. This is while enrolments are dropping like flies hit with insecticide, and an expectation of 21,000 jobs lost. In the coming months, of course, without government funding that figure would be much higher. Short online courses will be offered, not sure who will be able to pay for them, maybe free? Will a short course equip anyone with enough knowledge and expertise to be of any use to an employer? Hope there’s no sparkies in there. Ron Baines, Kings Meadows.

