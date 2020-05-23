Jimmys Post

Now THAT’s a hangover: Australian booze industry loses $8.5BILLION because of coronavirus

Now THAT’s a hangover: Australian booze industry loses $8.5BILLION because of coronavirus

Now THAT’s a hangover: Australian booze industry loses $8.5BILLION in a month because of coronavirus

By Australian Associated Press

Published: | Updated:

The beer, wine and spirits industry has suffered its worst month in history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of $8.5 billion in revenue in April.

The shutdown of pubs, clubs and bars to spare Australia’s from the worst of the deadly virus also cost the industry almost half a million in hospitality jobs, Alcohol Beverages Australia says.

‘Despite some initial pantry filling in March, April has been the worst month on record for sales of beer, wine and spirit,’ its chief executive officer Andrew Wilsmore said in a statement on Sunday.

The beer, wine and spirits industry has suffered its worst month in history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of $8.5 billion in revenue in April

‘The biggest category, beer saw a 44 per cent drop in April and cider saw the biggest decline at 61 per cent due to the loss of social occasions.’

Small and medium sized wine produces who rely on restaurants as their main route to market also reported losses of up to 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, local distillers witnessed revenue declines of up to 80 per cent, with the shut down of regional tourism adding to the tale of woe.

‘We knew that the total loss of trade from pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants was never going to be made up for by a brief, small surge in panic buying during the week people were concerned bottleshops would also close,’ Mr Wilsmore said.

Faced with the ‘crippling’ loss of jobs and revenue, Mr Wilsmore is calling on the nation’s political leaders to have a ‘laser-like focus’ on job creation and minimising regulatory and tax burdens coming out of the crisis.

‘This will be vital to our successful revival so that we can continue to provide employment opportunities and future careers for young Australians,’ Mr Wilsmore said.

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *