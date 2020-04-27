NQ Minerals in talks with big guns over Beaconsfield production

news, local-news, NQ Minerals, Hel;l;yer, Beaconsfield, nickel, Tasmania, mining, David Lenigas

Very big companies are in talks about buying nickel and cobalt from a potential mine at Beaconsfield. NQ Minerals chairman David Lenigas said in an interview with the UK-focussed Directors Talk website that the company was talking to some “very large” potential offtake partners about output from the Barnes Hill project, next to the historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine. He declined to reveal who they were. “There is a big need in the industry for new streams of nickel and cobalt,” Mr Lenigas said. The company last week announced a big increase in the mineral resource estimate for Barnes Hill and, at the time, Mr Lenigas said the increased tonnage could potentially supply a plant of the planned scale for “well over 20 years”. In the Directors Talk interview, he suggested it could be a 30-40-year mining operation. Part of the attraction was the ability to use sulphuric acid produced by its tailings retreatment program at Hellyer, west of Cradle Mountain, to cut input costs at Barnes Hill, potentially making Barnes Hill a low-cost operation “for a very long time”. Mr Lenigas said much of the existing infrastructure at the Beaconsfield Gold Mine – which the company was hoping to bring back into production – could be used for production from Barnes Hill. “We’re moving feverishly ahead to complete all the study work with the aim to get Beaconsfield back into production circa the end of the year,” he said. The London-listed company also hopes to expand operations in the Hellyer area to include actual mining, as well as its ongoing tailings retreatment program.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/0cd0736d-6e7a-4d43-a790-d3e3b5f0d0d7.JPG/r9_0_5995_3382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg