NRAI to ‘wait and watch’ before reopening shooting ranges

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), taking note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday regarding the reopening of sports stadiums and complexes amid the coronavirus pandemic in non-containment areas, has adopted a ‘wait and watch’ policy.

“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed,” a part of point 2 (v) of the Government order had said.



With hardly any sporting action across the country over the last two months, NRAI president Raninder Singh said the federation welcomes the idea of ranges being permitted to resume functioning.

However, he also added that health was still the top priority and a firm plan had to be chalked out before permitting the shooters to train at the premises.



“We welcome the new MHA guidelines permitting the opening up of sports complexes and stadia. We shall firm up plans to resume athlete training and competitions accordingly soon, keeping the health of our athletes, coaches and staff as top priority,” Singh told Sportstar.

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra also asked for further clarity on the directive before a resumption date gets finalised.

“We still need to clarify if all sports complexes are open or only training centres. The SAI centres are in any case not open to general public but every sport is different, so let us wait a day to know the details.”

Most of the shooters are presently training indoors after the federation recently made arrangements to get range simulators delivered at the regional centres of the Sports Authority of India.