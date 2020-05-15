NRL draw is revealed as players will return to the field on May 28 to restart the season 

The NRL draw for round three and four has been announced after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Parramatta Eels in Queensland for the restart of the 2020 season on Thursday May 28.

There will be an all-Queensland derby between the Cowboys and Titans the day later and the Sydney Roosters will then take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo said he was proud to announce the fixture for the competition’s return after the league was forced to stop play due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘After a period of uncertainty and unprecedented co-operation by a wide range of stakeholders, we are proud and excited to announce rounds three and four of the Telstra NRL Premiership,’ Mr Abdo said.

The NRL draw for round three and four has been announced after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis

‘These rounds provide our fans and partners with on-field rivalry and blockbuster entertainment.

‘Combined with the proposed rule changes, the 2020 season will be faster and more unpredictable than ever before.’

The Broncos will open round four in a clash with the Sydney Roosters.

Mr Abdo said the remainder of the schedule would be released next week.

‘We are currently finalising the full draw with our broadcast partners and key stakeholders,’ he said.

‘Rugby league is so important to so many people. We hope that the football resuming will bring some positivity and excitement back to our fans and the wider community.’

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Parramatta Eels in Queensland for the restart of the 2020 season on Thursday May 28. Pictured: Mitchell Moses of the Eels takes on the defence during the round two NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels

The venues are still to be determined but all games will be played in Queensland and NSW.

The New Zealand Warriors will play their home fixtures at NSW venues.

The league are expected to finalise the venues for round three and four within the next 24-48 hours.