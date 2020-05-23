Jimmys Post

NRL star Anthony Watmough sells his stunning Sydney beach cottage for $2.5million and makes a tidy $300,000 profit in less than a year

By Kylie Walters For Daily Mail Australia

Former NRL Manly Sea Eagles star Anthony Watmough and his wife Elle have just sold their stunning Northern Beaches cottage for a tidy profit.

The couple purchased the Sydney property just under a year ago for $1.84million and have spent a year transforming the home with a $300,000 renovation before selling for an estimated $2.5million, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The renovation, which included a rear extension and adding a deck, transformed the modest 1950’s home and helped the couple walk away with a good $300,000 plus nest egg.

Within an easy walking distance to North Curl Curl beach, the home boasts five bedrooms and two baths, with high ceiling and open plan living.

The luxurious lounge features a modern all-white interior, made cosy with the homes original fireplace with leads to the kitchen offering open inclusive-family living.

A chef’s delight, the newly-renovated kitchen boast Smeg oven and gas cooktop, plenty of storage with a butlers pantry and cute details such as a farmhouse-style sink and tapware.

They did well! Anthony and Elle (both pictured) bought the home last August for $1.84million before selling it for around $2.5million earlier this month

A french provincial style island with butcher’s block top leaves plenty of space for food preparation.

Large french windows are position throughout the communal areas allowing for natural light and air-flow.

The living areas seamlessly transition to a sun-washed alfresco entertaining deck which offers lavish views of the child-friendly lawn, sandpit and veggie patch.

So stylish: The luxurious lounge features a modern all-white interior, made cosy with the homes original fireplace with leads to the kitchen offering open inclusive-family living

All of the bedrooms feature crisp white interiors while the master comes with a built-in closet, chic en-suite and french doors which open onto the deck.

The stylish main bathroom possesses a statement Moroccan tile floor, bath, and double farmyard style vanity.

The excess of bedrooms allows for one to be turned into an office or child’s playroom.

Chefs delight! the newly-renovated kitchen boast Smeg oven and gas cooktop, plenty of storage with a butlers pantry and cute details such as a farmhouse-style sink and tapware while a statement french provincial island provides plenty of space for food preparation

Tulio Sila of Upstate Real Estate told the Daily Telegraph the couple is moving to a nearby home in Fairlight.

‘It’s not a house that needs renovating but Elle will probably put her stamp on it anyway,’ he said.

‘They weren’t looking for another property to flip, this one is more a long-term family home for them.’

Anthony and Elle tied the knot in 2013 and share daughter Jagger, four.

The retired sportsman also shares daughter Claudia and son Jake with ex-girlfriend Lauren Newcombe. 

Dreamy! The master bedroom features crisp white interiors with a built-in closet, chic en-suite and french doors which open onto the deck

