nStore announces its Partnership with Monginis

CHENNAI, India, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Monginis has partnered with nStore Technologies across ONDC communities. The stores will also have the opportunity to present their catalogue at a hyperlocal level and help customers order online using a simple QR code without downloading any application. As ONDC gathers momentum, it will allow Monginis to increase the size of their sales and marketing channels.

nStore’s platform will help Monginis stores create special offers and run promotions at a hyperlocal level to help leverage the true omnichannel presence and hyperlocal fulfilment. Our synergies are going to be so dynamic going forward that market efficiencies will increase dramatically.

Speaking on this partnership, Ayyappan Swamy, National Head of Marketing & Franchise Operations at Monginis, said, “We are happy to partner with nStore, which has built a simple platform to engage with the communities. The power of this platform is to identify each store as a fulfilment unit, which is quite critical for success, as the product is perishable and freshness is essential while delivering. This will also help us make our franchisee partners discoverable on the ONDC network and we see the potential of ONDC and want to make contributions early on for its success.”

Pradeep Sampath, CEO of nStore, opined, “The simplicity of nLincs platform from nStore, coupled with the power of the ONDC network, gives brands and stores numerous possibilities to connect with consumers at a hyperlocal level at cheaper costs. This is sure to democratize the online commerce ecosystem and we are happy to play an important role along with our partners in this journey.”

nStore Technologies offers an end-to-end retail management platform dedicated to simplifying online commerce and providing brands with the tools to connect with customers on a hyperlocal level. It is a SaaS-based integrated digital OUO (Online Union Offline) platform targeted at the vast unorganized retail segment in India offering unorganized retailers a platform that will enable them to offer the same customer experience as organized retailers would.

nStore operates with a community commerce model consisting of three communities: Micro-communities, Multilateral communities (ONDC), and Moving communities. nStore’s flagship application, nLincs, offers a user-friendly platform for seamless online ordering, allowing customers to easily place orders without the need to download any application.

For more information please visit:

nStore

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044265/nStore_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/nstore-announces-its-partnership-with-monginis-301785988.html