NSYNC Reunion Possibility At An ‘All-Time’ High Amid 20th Anniversary Of ‘No Strings Attached’

Big news, *NSYNC fans: the ’90s boy band is looking at doing ‘one more thing.’ An insider reveals what that ‘thing’ could be, and what’s motivating this potential reunion!

Don’t say “Bye Bye Bye” to *NSYNC forever, just yet. The ’90s and early 2000’s boy band — made up of Lance Bass, 40, Justin Timberlake, 39, Joey Fatone, 43, JC Chasez, 43, and Chris Kirkpatrick, 48 — are seriously entertaining the idea of an official reunion! “Now that the boys have celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their biggest album [No Strings Attached] and since they all recently got together to talk on Lance’s podcast [The Daily Popcast] about *NSYNC, thoughts about what could be, what could they do have been at an all-time peak,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Reunion talk for sure got reignited with Ariana [Grande] last year at Coachella,” our source continues, referring to *NSYNC’s surprise performance (sans JT) at the music festival in April of 2019. “And now with the anniversary reunion on everyone’s mind, they all want to do one more thing. Especially now thanks to the unknown of the coronavirus.”

The worldwide pandemic has made the band realize this, according to our source: “It kind of has hit them all that they don’t know what tomorrow might bring, so once we all get out of this on the other end they all want to really sit down and figure out a single, a show and maybe even a tour for their fans.” That’s three delightful possibilities!

Of course, talk of a reunion is nothing new. However, the band is getting ready to finally take action. “There has been so many starts and stops and never was chances on it all, but now more than ever they are on the same page and it’s looking like they will actually attempt to do something,” our source reveals. “They are all very excited.”

Lance himself echoed these sentiments while EXCLUSIVELY speaking with HollywoodLife after Coachella in June of 2019. “So, we are actually looking at everything coming our way. I would definitely say that it’s not out of the cards for us to do something,” Lance told us at the 2019 Environmental Media Awards. “The perfect time to do something with NSYNC, I think, is now. Not only would it be great to make music, our fans [could] enjoy a final concert because they never got that. And make people smile.” *NSYNC formed in 1995 and went on hiatus in 2002, breaking many fans’ hearts.