NTRBirthdayCDP: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and other celebs post Jr NTR’s common display picture | Bollywood Life

One of the most loved Tollywood stars, Jr NTR, will be celebrating his 37th birthday on May 20. While the lockdown across the country doesn’t allow fans to celebrate the special day of their favourite superstar in a grand way, they are making sure to make it a huge hit on social media. In fact, many celebs like Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Nivetha Thomas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and others shared the common display picture of the Temper star to make sure that Jr NTR’s birthday turns out to be a memorable affair on the internet. Also Read – RRR: SS Rajamouli confirms the postponement of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamoulis’ RRR along with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The period drama, which is being made on an insane budget of Rs. 350 crore. The magnum opus has already started setting benchmarks as it broke the pre-release business of India’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali 2 (also directed by SS Rajamouli) by a huge margin. All the rights of the film have been bought at record prices and reports suggest that it has already earned over Rs. 400 crore from South India and overseas markets alone. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

