NTRBirthdayCDP: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and other celebs post Jr NTR’s common display picture | Bollywood Life

One of the most loved Tollywood stars, Jr NTR, will be celebrating his 37th birthday on May 20. While the lockdown across the country doesn’t allow fans to celebrate the special day of their favourite superstar in a grand way, they are making sure to make it a huge hit on social media. In fact, many celebs like Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, Nivetha Thomas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and others shared the common display picture of the Temper star to make sure that Jr NTR’s birthday turns out to be a memorable affair on the internet. Also Read – RRR: SS Rajamouli confirms the postponement of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

In the name of NANDAMURI TARAKA RAMARAO !! #NTRBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/0UTX2ryG3F — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Tollywood Industry is concerned as Rs 2,000 crore production value is stuck due to lockdown

What all of you have been waiting for – #NTRBirthdayCDP happy birthday much in advance from all your loving fans @tarak9999 aka Tarami (TARAk + tsunaMI) (I very fondly address him as this!) 🙂 hoping all these days especially #may20th is fabulous for you! pic.twitter.com/4o9JhouuTu — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 9, 2020

Also Read – Jr NTR aces SS Rajamouli’s #BeTheRealMan challenge, begun by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga — watch video

Happy to release the CDP for the supremely talented and energetic star @tarak9999 ✨⭐️?#NTRBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/j1ryLNMCIi — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 9, 2020

Happy to be launching the CDP for Tarak’s birthday on 20th. Here’s to many more power packed movies, extraordinary dancing and a lifetime of happiness, health and peace of mind. ? @tarak9999 #NTRBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/AY8hTNEpZO — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 9, 2020

Heart is so happy for launching this beautiful lovely #NTRBirthdayCDP for @tarak9999 ♥️ #loveuanna ?

Very happy to Knw tat many celebrities have come forward to this ♥️thanks to every one and our lovely fans ????#godbless #anna #NTRBdayCDP #NTRBirthdayFestBegins #NTR pic.twitter.com/cJWByExmQt — thaman S (@MusicThaman) May 9, 2020

To my Dear friend & brother Taarak @tarak9999 & All d lovely #NtrFans Here it is#NTRBirthdayCDP ??? pic.twitter.com/DpULljCGo6 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 9, 2020

Proud and happy to launch this….

Tiger …. am always indebted to you for all ur support and love …..@tarak9999 #NTRBirthdayCDP

Guys being at home lets make a big shout ????? pic.twitter.com/QIDJNtUbRX — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 9, 2020

Proud and happy to launch this….

Tiger …. am always indebted to you for all ur support and love …..@tarak9999 #NTRBirthdayCDP

Guys being at home lets make a big shout ????? pic.twitter.com/QIDJNtUbRX — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 9, 2020

Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamoulis’ RRR along with Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The period drama, which is being made on an insane budget of Rs. 350 crore. The magnum opus has already started setting benchmarks as it broke the pre-release business of India’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali 2 (also directed by SS Rajamouli) by a huge margin. All the rights of the film have been bought at record prices and reports suggest that it has already earned over Rs. 400 crore from South India and overseas markets alone. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.