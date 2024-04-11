NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2024 and is a Finalist in five Categories

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it received four 2024 SAP® Pinnacle Awards, which recognize its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner, in the categories “GROW with SAP”, “Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization”, “Customer Success Management” and “Partner-Led Demand Management”. The leading global consulting company specializing in SAP technologies for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) was also named a finalist in five categories: “Delivery Quality”, “Sales Success – Cross Segment”, “Sales Success Midmarket”, “Business Process Transformation” and “Social Impact”. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

“The SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value journey. Winning partners are recognized for successfully enabling their customers to bring out their best through innovative cloud services and solutions,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

“As a long-time SAP partner, we are delighted to receive these awards. The Pinnacle Awards recognize the world’s best partners, and with four wins and five finalist positions, we are the top-winner this year. This outstanding result is a clear signal to our customers and to our entire team, which has delivered a strong performance,” said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. “I am particularly proud of the awards in the ‘GROW with SAP’ and ‘Intelligent Enterprise Value Realization’ categories, which confirm our future-looking direction. The successful transformation of the mid-market to the public cloud in the past fiscal year shows that we are highly competitive and we will continue this successful path. In addition, it remains our goal to cover integrated, end-to-end business processes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other solution areas based on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).”

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. The Pinnacle Awards is SAP’s premier global partner recognition and award program, with an elite group of only 16 partners worldwide to achieve winner status for this year. Winning four out of 26 awards showcases NTT DATA Business Solutions’ excellence in driving SAP business and co-innovation, serving customers the best way possible. NTT DATA Business Solutions is a Pinnacle Award winner for the tenth consecutive year.

Find more information about the Pinnacle Awards 2024 here.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 15,000 people in more than 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. We invest over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group and headquartered in Tokyo. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383860/Norbert_Rotter_CEO_NTT.jpg

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions Jasmin Straeter Head of Global Communications NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany T: +49 521 9 14 48 108 Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

