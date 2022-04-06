Nuclear fusion breakthrough achieved with new projectile technique

Nuclear fusion has been achieved using a new projectile technique that accelerates fuel to 200 times the speed of sound. First Light Fusion, a UK based start-up, used a hyper-velocity gas gun to launch a projectile at fusion fuels, such as deuterium, which starts a reaction. Fusion is a process where two light atomic nuclei combine to form a single heavier one while releasing massive amounts of energy. The team behind the method hopes to create a power plant that could generate around 150 megawatts of electricity by the 2030s.

