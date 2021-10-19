NUJ commends Airtel for supporting media professionals

The leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Chapter, has commended leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, for supporting the media and journalists in Nigeria in the discharge of their responsibilities as the 4th Estate of the Realm.

According to the organization, Airtel has demonstrated its commitment to supporting platforms and initiatives geared towards promoting and upholding professional and ethical standards in the journalism profession in Nigeria through the partnership with Lagos NUJ.

This statement was made during a media briefing held on Friday, October 15 at LTV Ikeja, Lagos to officially announce the Lagos NUJ 2021 Press Week, which is set to commence on today, Monday, October 18th, 2021.

In his keynote address, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos State Chapter, Adeleye Ajayi, thanked Airtel for the partnership and fine gesture, noting that the telco is renowned for its support for altruistic initiatives through its corporate partnerships and Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

According to him, the support from the telecommunications giant is one that is worthy of emulation by other well-meaning private entities.

Adeleye went on to state that the activities of the week will be aimed at brainstorming on crucial issues of national interest as well as fostering camaraderie among council members of the organization.

Felicitating with members and the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, Emeka Oparah, corporate communications & CSR director, Airtel Nigeria, who was represented by Head of Public Relations, Airtel Nigeria, Erhumu Bayagbon, lauded the Lagos NUJ for creating a strong platform and rallying point for journalists to reflect on their important role of gate keeping and nation building as well as celebrating exemplary and outstanding professionals in their fold. .

“Airtel is delighted to be part of this occasion and we are glad to be associated with Nigerian journalists as we believe journalists play an important role in empowering citizens and building a better society. We felicitate with the Lagos NUJ and we wish its leadership and members the very best as they reflect on their role in society and seek innovative solutions to keeping the society informed,” he said.

The 2021 Press Week is scheduled to hold from Monday, October 18 to Sunday, October 24, 2021 and will include several activities, including a health walk, novelty football match, public lecture, among others.

Related