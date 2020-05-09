Number of funeral services plunge, as restrictions bite

news, local-news,

Cremations without a full service have represented up to 50 per cent of business for some of the state's funeral homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Funeral Directors Association's Tasmanian division says. On Friday, Premier Peter Gutwein outlined Tasmania's road to recovery, announcing a three-step plan to gradually lift social distancing restrictions. Amidst the coronavirus crisis, funeral attendance has been limited to 10 people but from tomorrow that will be increased to 20. A week later, on May 18, funerals will be allowed to extend to 30 people outdoors. Come June 15, 50 people will be able to attend. Finney Funeral Services managing director Mark Graham, who is also the vice president of the AFDA's Tasmanian division, said the pandemic had been challenging for families mourning the loss of loved ones. "It's been interesting watching the funerals in the respect that, for the families, being able to grieve and say goodbye is a really important part of the grieving process," Mr Graham said. "And with the restrictions around COVID, it really has made families feel that much more isolated." "The last thing that we want, and I'm sure it would be the last thing the community wants, is to make someone feel isolated." Funeral homes have been live-streaming services to allow people to still witness them despite the restrictions on attendance. But Mr Graham said the number of traditional services had markedly decreased, with 'cremation no services' now occupying 45-50 per cent of business for many of the state's funeral homes. "Talking to my colleagues across the industry, that's been pretty normal," he said. Mr Graham said "a lot" of memorial services had been planned for after the restrictions had been lifted. But there's a feeling in the industry that, even once restrictions are loosened, people will be reluctant to attend large services. "I think anyone that went to a gathering of 100 people or more at the moment would be really feeling uneasy in some respects," Mr Graham said. "So it's really turned us on our head." Nonetheless, Mr Graham is pleased that more people will be able to be present at funerals from tomorrow. "Whilst funerals are all about honouring the person that's gone, they are also about significantly showing support for those that remain," he said. In announcing the state government's plan to ease restrictions, Mr Gutwein said Tasmania would be guided by advice from public health authorities. "If we find we can't move on something based on public health advice, then we won't," he said. "Through all those three stages, I would encourage vulnerable people with underlying health conditions to limit their exposure to other people and stay home where they can."

