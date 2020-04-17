Nurse reveals reality of horror virus deaths

A heartbroken nurse has shared how she held the hands of four coronavirus patients as they died in one day.

UK nurse Gemma Louise wrote an emotional post on Facebook about how watching people “deteriorate so quickly and having nothing left you can do” is the worst feeling, The Sun reports.

The post, which begged people to stay at home during the pandemic, has racked up more than 79,000 shares, and struck a chord with thousands online.

media_camera Nurse Gemma Louise has revealed how she held the hands of four coronavirus patients who died in one day. Picture: Facebook

Gemma shared a photo of herself dressed in full personal protective equipment and wrote: “Today I held the hands of four patients as they sadly passed away from COVID-19.

“One of them was in their 40s. To say it was heartbreaking, doesn’t even come close.

“Watching people deteriorate so quickly and having nothing left you can do to help them is the worst feeling.

“It breaks my heart that they can’t spend their last moments with their families and that we have to break the news to their relatives over the phone.”

Gemma added that the virus is so devastating as it attacks so many organs and there is “very little doctors can do but support people’s breathing with oxygen and ventilation support.”

She wrote: “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE stay at home this weekend.”

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: The only valid excuses for going outside

media_camera Gemma said watching people ‘deteriorate so quickly and having nothing left you can do’ is the worst feeling. Picture: Facebook

“It angers me so much that people can’t follow this simple command to keep themselves and their families safe.

“If we can risk our lives helping people and sweating for hours on end in PPE, then you can stay at home watching TV.

“I will be working this weekend but will look forward to celebrating the end with my family and friends when we make it through the other side of this horrible time.”

media_camera Gemma’s moving post has racked up over 79,000 shares, and struck a chord with thousands online. Picture: Facebook

Her sentiments echo those of Australian health care workers, who are urging people to follow government directives and stay at home.

The Federal Government has stated those “who are, or are more likely to be, at higher risk of serious illness if they get the virus” are people aged 65 and older with chronic medical conditions, people aged 70 and older, people with compromised immune systems, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 and older with one or more chronic medical conditions.

This article first appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Nurse reveals reality of horror virus deaths