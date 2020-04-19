Nushrat Bharucha: Talking about charity during this Covid-19 crisis is too personal

Much before the Covid-19 pandemic started creating havoc in India, actor Nushrat Bharucha had put her whole family under a self-imposed lockdown. And the actor reveals that she did it out of sheer concern over the health of the elderly members in her family.

Bharucha, recalls, “When I heard about the coronavirus cases in Delhi, I got paranoid right then and self-imposed the lockdown at our home from March 7. This ended up as a prep for us in a way. We would only step out only when we needed groceries and I stopped travelling outdoors for my shoots and meeting people.”

Since then, the actor is keeping herself in self-quarantine while also spending quality time with her family. Besides, she is trying her hands at honing her culinary skills as well as all household chores. “Aisa koi kaam nahi hai ghar ka jo maine nahi kiya ho. I’ve realised going to work is a little easier than doing the household chores,” she shares.

Though she keeps sharing glimpses of her daily life on social media, the actor feels she is not overdoing it on social media. “Whatever I’m posting is an extension of who I am. I’m a very simple person and there’s more to me being just an actor. Hopefully, my posts are going to pump up the mood and entertain people in some way,” she says.

At the work front, the actor was supposed to shoot for her next movie Hurdang, opposite Sunny Kaushal, towardd the end of March, but that has stalled and so has her travel plans for her 35th birthday on May 17. “I was planning to go for a trip to Australia or somewhere else with my family on my birthday in May but that also stands cancelled,” she says.

While many celebrities have talked about the donations towards Covid-19 relief, Bharucha wants to maintain discretion and says, “Talking about charity is too personal. I like to do it and keep it to myself. And those who talk about it are only to inspire other people to come forward and donate.”

Now that the lockdown has been extended to May 3, she feels the only way to fight this pandemic is “self-isolation in our homes and adjusting to the present scenario”. She says, “We’re at a larger loss of people’s lives, unemployment, and major businesses shutting down and we all need to fight this together. We all need to reset from this and think about what is going to be our new normal after this pandemic gets over.”