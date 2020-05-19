Nushrat Bharucha Was Afraid To Tell Her Parents About The Dance Number Chote Chote Peg

Nushrat Bharucha (Source: Instagram | @nushratbharucha)

It might be the year 2020, but Indian parents are still a little conservative when it comes to their dressing or job choices. Turns out even Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha is not a stranger to this phenomenon. In fact, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was apprehensive about telling her parents about doing the dance number Chote Chote Peg for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In fact, she didn’t tell them and her parents got to know only when they watched the song on TV. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared details of how her parents reacted to the song and what she was wearing in the dance number.

She said:

I didn’t tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn’t even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home. I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, ‘Are you wearing a bra?’ I was like, it’s a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?

That’s hilarious. Don’t you think? Indian kids everywhere know exactly how Nushrat felt at that moment.

The actress is currently in self-isolation with her family. We can’t wait to see her back on screen again.