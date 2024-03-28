Nuventive and D2L Partner to Streamline Data-Informed Learning Outcomes Improvement

Higher Education Institutions Can Link D2L Brightspace Data to the Nuventive Improvement Platform for Powerful Analysis and Action

PITTSBURGH, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, today announced a partnership with D2L, a global learning technology company, to simplify student outcomes analysis and advancement. By linking reports from the D2L Brightspace learning management system (LMS) to the Nuventive Improvement Platform, faculty and staff can view aggregated and disaggregated student learning data in context of their plans to help students reach their full potential.

To simplify the process of outcomes assessment, the combined solution uses student assessment and rubric data entered by faculty into D2L Brightspace, visualizes them in powerful dashboards and reports in Nuventive, and presents them alongside the institution’s plans and initiatives. This enables faculty and staff to take action on the information more easily, using D2L Brightspace as the student assessment entry point and Nuventive for analysis and planning.

“To deliver data-informed improvement, higher education institutions need easy access to critical data at the time they need it, in context of the decisions being made,” said Dr. David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. “This partnership allows institutions to leverage the unique strengths of Nuventive and D2L to foster improved student outcomes while lessening the workload for faculty and staff.”

Nuventive helps institutions make better use of their information by providing it, sorted by purpose, in context of specific improvement processes. Having a single place to access data from learning management systems (LMS) like D2L Brightspace, business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), public sources, and other tools enables users to access all the information they need in the moment they need to make decisions. This saves faculty and staff valuable time and helps institutions realize greater value from their existing technology investments.

D2L customers can log in and learn more about the integration from Nuventive’s profile on the D2L Brightspace Integration Hub at https://integrationhub.brightspace.com/details/nuventive.

To learn more about Nuventive and request a demo, visit www.nuventive.com.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, diversity, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit nuventive.com or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn.

