Nvidia Canvas uses GauGAN2 AI model to achieve 4x resolution boost

Nvidia has updated its Canvas real-time painting tool with a new AI model based on GauGAN2 research to achieve a 4x resolution boost.

Canvas enables artists to turn simple brushstrokes into realistic landscapes filled with materials including water, grass, snow, mountains, and more. The idea is that concepts can be turned into final versions far quicker than ever before.

The free software, which is still in beta, is the perfect example of how AI complements and enhances human abilities rather than replaces.

Canvas’ latest update achieves close to photorealism with greater definition and fewer artifacts:

The software delivers images in up to 1K pixel resolution and the results can be exported to apps like Adobe Photoshop to integrate with an artist’s existing workflow.

GauGAN2 powers the new experience and was introduced in November 2021 with a demo of how it can generate a photorealistic image using just a simple written phrase:

GauGAN2 combines segmentation mapping, inpainting, and text-to-image generation in a single model. It was trained on 10 million high-quality landscape images using the NVIDIA Selene supercomputer—one of the world’s top 10 most powerful.

Five new materials have also been added as part of the latest update: flowers, straw, mud, dirt, and bushes.

(Imagery Credit: Nvidia)

