NW retail restrictions may be lifted this weekend

Tough restrictions on retailers in the state’s North-West may be eased this weekend. The restrictions, which forced the closure of non-essential retailers across eight North-West and West Coast municipalities, are due to end on Sunday. COVID-19: The latest updates for Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein said the restrictions were being reviewed on a day-by-day basis. “We will take expert advice before making any decisions to remove those restrictions,” Mr Gutwein said. “They may be able to be lifted on Sunday night but we will work through that process and be guided by the evidence and data.” Mr Gutwein said he would update the public over the coming days about how the North-West was tracking and the decision-making process as it evolved. “One of the key aspects in this will be an increase or not in cases, and whether or not we see the trend going as it is at the moment,” he said. “Another aspect will be if we see another outbreak on the North-West Coast. “We have seen a reduction in the number of cases coming out of the North-West. I am hopeful the measures we have taken are working.” Nation-wide social distancing rules will remain in place until May 15. “All of those restrictions will not be lifted [at once],” Mr Gutwein said. “We will step back into this cautiously and based on public health advice post May 15 subject to there not being another outbreak in the state and importantly in respect to the outbreak on the North-West Coast being completely contained.” Mr Gutwein said for the national restrictions to be eased there would need to be increased testing, an increased capacity to track and trace COVID-19 cases and the implementation of COVID-ready business plans for industries still operating.

