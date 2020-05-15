NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Shares a Sweet Photo With His Daughter Amid Pandemic

Andrew Cuomo is sharing some snaps from his personal life.

The 62-year-old Governor of New York posted a picture on Friday (May 15) of himself sleeping on a plane alongside one of his daughters on his Instagram.

Andrew and his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, share three daughters: twins Cara and Mariah, 25, and Michaela, 22.

“Headed back to the office after yesterday’s briefing. After 75 days, this is what sleep looks like,” he captioned the post.

Andrew has been quarantining with all three of his daughters amid the pandemic.

