NYSC, Bowen University honour New Horizons, Tim Akano for youth empowerment

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have honoured New Horizons Nigeria, the largest private sector information technology and e-business training company and its chief executive, Tim Akano with awards for supporting private universities and contributing to youth empowerment.

The Bowen University award plaque which was signed by the institution’s vice chancellor, prof Joshua Ogunwole and its registrar, Mr. Babatunde Adetona, was “in recognition of New Horizons support to the Committee of Vice-chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities of Nigeria (CVCRPUN).”

The CEO of New Horizons, received NYSC’s award of the ‘Icon of Youth Empowerment’ for his relentless commitment and unparalleled passion for youths empowerment while the company was designated by NYSC as, ‘A Critical Partner in Youth Empowerment’.

Brigadier Shuaibu Ibrahim, the director-general, NYSC, while confirming the awards said, “NYSC Management wishes to place on record that New Horizons Systems Ltd under your able leadership as Managing Director/CEO, is unwavering in its commitment and support for the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme (SAED) of the NYSC.

“This is evident in the cost-free ICT skill/digital training from which hundreds of corps member and many NYSC SAED officers are currently benefiting. In view of the forgoing, the NYSC Management honours you with the award of ‘Icon of Youth Empowerment’,” he said.

Mr. Tim Akano, CEO of the training outfit, said the honours by NYSC and Bowen University is a testament of the company’s efforts to build future generations that would make Nigeria a global economic powerhouse.

New Horizons is Nigeria’s largest ICT training company, having empowered over 1.2 million Nigerians with relevant ICT skills in the last 16 years, bridging Nigeria technical IT skill gaps.

The Nigerian company is a franchisee of New Horizons worldwide, the world’s largest independent IT training company with offices in 90 countries globally.

In the last 16 years, New Horizons Nigeria has won over 50 national, continental and international awards and industry recognitions while Tim Akano has won over 60 individual awards.

