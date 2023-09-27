OACETT and three Ontario colleges launch free student membership pilot

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Cambrian College, Conestoga College and Durham College to undertake a six-year pilot program to determine the value of offering free memberships to students in engineering and applied science programs.

The pilot project will follow a single cohort of students through their two- or three-year college program, and the three years following graduation, as the third year after graduation is when their membership dues are no longer subject to a post-graduate discount.

“There are two schools of thought about student membership in associations,” says Cheryl Farrow, CEO of OACETT. “One theory is that when students have to pay even a nominal fee, they are more personally committed and are more likely to convert to full membership upon graduation. Another theory is that if membership is free, there is the potential to sign up more students, and even if not all of them become engaged, there still may be more that convert to full membership than from the smaller number of paid student members.” In true scientific fashion, OACETT is looking to test the premise by running the six-year pilot.

“We recognize the value of having industry certifications and the advantage they give graduates in a competitive job market,” says Tony Doyle, executive dean of the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Information Technology at Durham College. “That’s why we are proud to introduce students to OACETT and its certifications early in their studies to offer them opportunities to gain additional skills, training and mentorship that will help kick-start their careers.”

“We definitely see a value in this membership offer for our students, both in the short and long term,” adds Kim Crane, chair of Cambrian’s School of Engineering Technology and Environmental Studies. “Having that membership in the formative years of their careers is also a huge plus because it allows students to access the support, expertise, and networking that OACETT offers to help them progress as technicians and technologists. We hope our students take advantage of this opportunity and continue to be members of OACETT well into their careers.”

“Conestoga is dedicated to excellence in the design and delivery of industry-leading career-ready education opportunities to prepare graduates for success in their chosen fields,” says Tony Thoma, executive dean of the School of Engineering and Technology at Conestoga College. “We believe that this partnership and the resulting path to industry-recognized certification will help our graduates stand out amongst their peers as they prepare to join the workforce.”

Ontario’s colleges are the primary source of OACETT’s members, and graduates from engineering and applied science programs go on to earn their certification as a Certified Technician (C.Tech.) or a Certified Engineering Technologist (C.E.T.). Part of the pilot program will include offering OACETT’s Professional Practice Exam (PPE) while the students are in college. The PPE is one of the requirements for certification and will give participating students advanced standing in achieving their C.Tech. or C.E.T.

Once the pilot is completed, the results will be shared with OACETT’s board of directors to inform the long-term strategy for student membership dues.

About OACETT

The Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT) is a non-profit, self-governing regulatory body and professional association of more than 21,000 members.

OACETT is Ontario’s independent certifying body for engineering and applied science technicians and technologists and confers the certifications C.Tech. (Certified Technician) and C.E.T. (Certified Engineering Technologist). These certifications are recognized across Canada by employers and other engineering professionals.

OACETT promotes the interests of engineering and applied science technicians and technologists in industry, educational institutions, the public and government. OACETT was incorporated in 1962 and legislated under the Statutes of Ontario by the OACETT Act of 1984. The Act established OACETT as a self-governing body with right to title for its members. The provincial legislature passed the OACETT Act of 1998, a revised act that includes a description of work for technicians and technologists.

In addition to its regulatory role, OACETT membership, including student membership, provides an opportunity for engineering and applied science students to connect with industry-certified professionals with resources, events, and networking opportunities that broaden a student’s potential. Student membership brings credibility and demonstrates a commitment to professional growth and differentiation in an increasingly competitive job market.

