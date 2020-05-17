Obama Cheers On Teens, Takes Sly Digs At Trump In Special Online Grad Event

Former president Barack Obama made fun of his big ears and pointed some sly jabs at Donald Trump (without mentioning his name) as he called on teens to change the world in an online commencement speech for high schoolers across the nation.

Obama was the featured speaker Saturday night in the nationally televised event Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020.

He assured his listeners that they won’t miss a live graduation for long, warning that speakers like him can talk “way too long.” Besides, the caps don’t look that great, “especially if you have big ears like me,” he quipped.

But he also made an inspiring appeal to grads to make the world a better place, and base their lives on “honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”

Do the right thing, he advised.

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups — including some with fancy titles and important jobs — still think that way. Which is why things are so screwed up,” he added in what sounded like a slam against Trump.