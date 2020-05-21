Obama Photographer Recalls ‘Class’ Of Previous Presidents With Trump-Trolling Snap

Pete Souza slapped President Donald Trump with a highly unfavorable comparison with two previous presidents in the latest trolling throwback snap that he shared on Instagram.

Souza, the Obama-era White House photographer, on Wednesday shared an image of the Obamas lunching “with the Bush family after the portraits of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were unveiled at the White House in 2012.”

“Tradition. Respect. Class,” he wrote in the photo caption. “Remember that?”