Obama Photographer Recalls ‘Class’ Of Previous Presidents With Trump-Trolling Snap

Pete Souza slapped President Donald Trump with a highly unfavorable comparison with two previous presidents in the latest trolling throwback snap that he shared on Instagram.

Souza, the Obama-era White House photographer, on Wednesday shared an image of the Obamas lunching “with the Bush family after the portraits of President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were unveiled at the White House in 2012.”

“Tradition. Respect. Class,” he wrote in the photo caption. “Remember that?”

Souza posted the picture following reports that Trump, in a break with tradition, will not host a ceremony at the White House to unveil the official presidential portrait of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Obama, meanwhile, “has no interest in participating in the post-presidency rite of passage so long as Trump is in office,” according to NBC.

Souza frequently uses the images he took during his time documenting the Obama White House to throw shade at Trump.

Recently, he’s shared old pictures to call out Trump’s fumbled response to the coronavirus pandemic and promotion of the unfounded “Obamagate” conspiracy that claims Obama led attempts to sabotage Trump’s incoming administration.

