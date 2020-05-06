Obama’s Office Lambasted GOP’s Biden-Ukraine Probe As Effort To ‘Shift Blame’ From Russia

The office of former President Barack Obama has privately expressed disdain for the congressional probe into his former vice president, Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and their ties to Ukraine ― lambasting the GOP-led investigation as an effort to “shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine.”

In a March letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, which preserves government records, Obama’s office took issue with an earlier request from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) for Obama administration records of “certain meetings connected to Ukraine.”

The congressmen’s request was “not proper,” said the March 13 letter, obtained and first reported by BuzzFeed News.

“The request for early release of presidential records in order to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign ― one that has already been thoroughly investigated by a bipartisan congressional committee ― is without precedent,” the letter said.