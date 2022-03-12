‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ lets the ‘Phantom Menace’ music fly in thrilling first trailer

Is that “Duel of the Fates” you hear kicking up as this first look at the Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi springs to life? You bet your ass it is.

It makes sense, given that this is a homecoming for Ewan McGregor, who first played the series’ titular Jedi Master in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. This series picks up a decade after the events of that trilogy’s third chapter, Revenge of the Sith, which ended with Kenobi seemingly slaying his traitorous former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

Anakin actor Hayden Christensen is set to return in the upcoming series, which hits Disney+ on May 25. The cast also features a stellar lineup of Star Wars newcomers, including Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

This trailer has a lot of exciting stuff going on, including plenty of links to the extended universe of Star Wars stories. A strong showing for this one would be welcome after The Book of Boba Fett left us feeling so cold.