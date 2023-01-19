Obidient Townhall App: What You Should Know

Advertisements







As Nigeria’s 2023 general elections draw closer, Value Driven Leadership (VDL), a team of professionals committed to reshaping Nigeria’s political and governance landscape, has launched the Obidient Townhall Platform, a mobile application that will ease organisation among supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The mobile tool, which was launched on Sunday, January 9, 2023, at an event held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, will help Obidients across the country to communicate, coordinate, and plan with one another across wards and polling units by serving as a mobilising and canvassing tool.

In a statement made available to the press, Mrs Nwamaka Okoye, a Co-convener of the VDL, highlighted the Townhall Platform’s strategic importance to Nigeria and the electioneering process.

“Nigeria urgently needs strong electioneering and governance systems to usher in a new generation of leaders. We built the Townhall app to turn online advocacy into offline action,” Okoye said.

“With the application, Obidients will receive their day-to-day mandate directly from the campaign, state coordinators, support groups, and polling unit members across the country.

“Furthermore, the app will aid the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council to monitor and manage an already successful campaign effectively,” she added.

Valentine Ozigbo, the Special Adviser to Mr Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, described the Townhall platform as a “game changer”, praising VDL for its contribution to the Obi/Datti presidential campaign.

“I would like to commend VDL for spearheading the Obi/Datti campaign across Nigeria’s 19 northern states and the timely launch of the Townhall platform.

“The usefulness of this tool cannot be overstated as it will change the dynamics of this election and help HE Peter Obi become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ozigbo remarked.

Dr Akin Osuntokun, the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential campaign, addressed the Townhall launch, thanking the team and charging Nigerians not to betray their destiny.

“Frantz Fanon said, ‘each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it, or betray it.’ I’m glad this generation has discovered purpose; now is the time to stay true to it. I thank Value Driven Leadership for what they are doing and encourage them to do more,” Dr Osuntokun stated.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkarim, the Director-General of BIG-TENT hailed the Townhall app and describe it as the “masterstroke”

“The Townhall app is custom-built to organize OBIdients from National, State, LGA, Wards, to polling units. The App will enable us to canvas better and monitor votes come February 25, 2023.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council for Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso described the Townhall app as an incredible tool that will help scale the tremendous work done by OBIdients nationwide and propel the Obi-Datti candidacy into office.

Other notable dignitaries attended the launch, including Support Group Leaders, Labour Party members, members of the Obidient movement, among others.

The Townhall App is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store



