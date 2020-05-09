Ocasio-Cortez Hits GOP Critic Of Her ‘Animal Crossing’ Gaming With Question About Trump

Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a query about the cost of President Donald Trump’s golfing trips. According to a HuffPost analysis, they had burdened taxpayers with an estimated $133.8 million bill as of February.

The cost of the couple hours that Ocasio-Cortez appeared to spend gaming with supporters, meanwhile, is unknown.

The lawmaker did not respond to Lorraine’s later claim that “every president plays golf” or her suggestion that she “go be his caddy sometimes.”

Ocasio-Cortez announced her imminent venture into the online world on Thursday afternoon. She opened the direct message function on Twitter for four minutes so that other players could send the so-called Dodo Code needed to invite her to their islands in the game.

Check out how the visits went down via the thread below:

