Ocasio-Cortez Hits GOP Critic Of Her ‘Animal Crossing’ Gaming With Question About Trump

Are you kidding me? We’re paying you to play Animal Crossing? OMG.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back with a query about the cost of President Donald Trump ’s golfing trips. According to a HuffPost analysis, they had burdened taxpayers with an estimated $133.8 million bill as of February.

The cost of the couple hours that Ocasio-Cortez appeared to spend gaming with supporters, meanwhile, is unknown.

The lawmaker did not respond to Lorraine’s later claim that “every president plays golf” or her suggestion that she “go be his caddy sometimes.”