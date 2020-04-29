Octavia Spencer Donates Respiratory Monitors to Hospitals Amid Pandemic

Octavia Spencer is doing something wonderful to help out amid the global health crisis.

The 47-year-old Hidden Figures actress announced that she is donating Miku breathing monitors to facilities in the United States in a post on Tuesday (April 28).

“I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time,” she wrote in her post.

“Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients,” she went on to say.

“Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home in order to protect yourself and the ones you love most and I hope we can all find ways – small and large – to give back to our neighbors, family, and those on the frontlines.”

