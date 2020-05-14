Off-duty paramedic saves neighbour’s son’s life

news, local-news,

A Riverside family took calling on your neighbour when you need something to the next level last week, when quick intervention from the paramedic next door saved their son's life. Luke Davis said it was a terrifying moment when his son, Liam, started choking on a piece of mango Mr Davis had prepared as a snack. He tried tapping him on the back to no avail. "By this time I'm thinking, 'I'm running out of time' – he was starting to turn blue," he said. They saw his neighbour, Jared Baker, had his car in the driveway and was probably home. Son Jack, 6, raced over to pound on the front door yelling, 'Emergency, emergency!'" Mr Baker rushed to the house and was able to physically dislodge the mango and Liam was fine – although exhausted from the dramatic events. "Time felt like it was going so slowly … I'm just so thankful that it all worked out in the end and that Liam's OK – and that Jared was home at the time and, with his skillset, was able to dislodge it," Mr Davis said. Mr Baker said the whole room took a sigh of relief when Liam took a breath. "I first checked the airway and when I couldn't see or feel anything in Liam's mouth; I held him head-down and gave several 'back blows' and again checked his airway," he said. "At which time Liam gagged and coughed enough to dislodge the piece of food." He said anyone in a similar situation who doesn't happen to have a paramedic next door should immediately call 000, where staff are trained to talk people through the same actions that he took. Liam's mum Jen Davis said, "No words can describe our gratitude," for Mr Baker saving their son's life. "Anytime," Mr Baker said. "Although hopefully not too often."

