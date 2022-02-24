Technology
February 24, 2022

OFF Global secures brand licensing agreement to launch Nokia branded laptops and unveils its new flagship Nokia PureBook Pro

LYON, France, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OFF Global today announces a licensing agreement with Nokia for the design and sale of laptops. The new French technology company holds an international exclusive licence to create Nokia-branded laptops.

OFF Global also unveils the Nokia PureBook Pro, the first laptop in the Nokia PureBook range, designed and developed under the Nokia brand. With a Full HD screen, a 12th generation Intel i3 processor and a sleek design, the Nokia PureBook Pro is a computer suited to both personal and professional users looking for an easy-to-use device, with no compromise on performance or price. As a true hybrid device, the Nokia PureBook Pro is a versatile laptop that seamlessly blends work, life and entertainment needs, with a simple and fluid user experience, available from 699 €.

