Officer from January Paterson Street crash charged

news, local-news,

A Launceston Constable has been charged with manslaughter and stood down over a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Launceston’s CBD. The 39-year-old male Constable has been charged with manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm and other driving offences. IN OTHER NEWS: Tasmania Police said the Constable has been stood down from duty and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 8. The crash occurred on the night of January 6 when a police car allegedly displaying lights and sirens drove through an intersection and collided with another vehicle. The resulting crash killed a nearby pedestrian, and left another in a critical condition. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/42fdc9c9-b856-49df-87d3-14568fc8ed59.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg