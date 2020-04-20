Officer from January Paterson Street crash charged
A Launceston Constable has been charged with manslaughter and stood down over a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Launceston’s CBD. The 39-year-old male Constable has been charged with manslaughter, causing grievous bodily harm and other driving offences. IN OTHER NEWS: Tasmania Police said the Constable has been stood down from duty and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 8. The crash occurred on the night of January 6 when a police car allegedly displaying lights and sirens drove through an intersection and collided with another vehicle. The resulting crash killed a nearby pedestrian, and left another in a critical condition. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania
