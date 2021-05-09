OfficeSuite Home & Business 2020 – Lifetime license – Compatible with Microsoft® Office Word®, Excel® & PowerPoint® and Adobe® PDF for 1 Windows PC or laptop



Price: $99.99

(as of May 09,2021 09:45:19 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Lifetime license – Microsoft Office Alternative – All the Features That You Need

OfficeSuite is a complete Microsoft Office alternative combining 5+1 premium products – Documents, Sheets, Slides, PDF Reader, Drive and Mail with Calendar.

Work with any document, any format, anywhere you need to.

Supports Windows 10, 8, 8.1, and 7

LIFETIME License for 1 user – 1 Windows desktop

Note: this product is a Key Card, not a CD or other media.

Compatible with your Documents



Install and start working where you left off – familiar look and feel, and 100% document formatting preservation.

Full compatibility with all popular formats including DOC, DOCX, DOCM, XLS, XLSX, XLSM, PPT, PPTX, PPS, PPSX, PPTM, PPSM. Support for common formats like OpenDocument (ODT, ODS and ODP), RTF, CSV, and ZIP.

Documents



Use the rich page, text and paragraph formatting options to create the structure you want and illustrate complex points with tables, charts, shapes and pictures. Track Changes is there to make collaboration easier.

Sheets



Powerful spreadsheets for your professional and personal needs. Create and edit over 30 types of charts and use over 250 formulas and functions. Quickly apply design presets or pick a color theme and layout.

Slides



Create stunning presentations to wow audiences. Pick a theme or template, insert multimedia elements and fine-tune the slide layout. The special Presenter mode will be there to help you present with authority.

Drive



Take advantage of 5 GB free storage on MobiDrive – save, organize and sync your documents across devices – Windows, Android, iOS and WebConnect your Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive accounts to easily access, sync and share documents.

PDF Reader



Fill & Sign

Fill out PDF forms, then sign them with ease.

Secure your PDFs

Password protect your documents to lock, encrypt and restrict access to them. Set editing permissions and add advanced digital certificates for maximum security.

PDF Reader

Use the implemented PDF Reader to check how your exported documents, sheets and slides appear in a pdf form, it is fast and easy to use, making sure your styling remains intact.

Calendar

Manage your schedule – Create events, send invites and merge all your schedules across email accounts in one Calendar.

Mail



Manage all your Emails with One Account

Send and receive emails from all your accounts in one place.

Organize your Inbox even when you’re offline.

Fine-tune your emails’ text formatting and layout.

License

Lifetime

1 year

1 year

Lifetime

Lifetime

Users

1

1

6

1

1

MobiDrive

5 GB

50 GB

50 GB

5 GB

5 GB

Platform

Windows

Windows/Android/iOS

Windows/Android/iOS

Windows

Windows

Media

Physical Card

Physical Card

Physical Card

Physical Card

Digital Download

Compatibility with all popular file formats – OPEN, EDIT & CREATE new and existing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Included PDF functions – Fill & Sign Forms, Annotate, Password Protect and use Digital signatures.

Mail & Calendar Included – Manage multiple Email accounts and Calendars.

LIFETIME License for 1 Windows PC or Laptop.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

