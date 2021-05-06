OfficeSuite Home & Business 2021 | Lifetime License | Compatible with Word®, Excel®, PowerPoint® & PDF for Windows



Compatible with Microsoft Office Word, Excel & PowerPoint and Adobe PDF for PC Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 (1PC/1User)



A complete office productivity solution with powerful apps for editing Word, Excel & PowerPoint documents, Mail & Calendar management, and a feature-rich PDF app to fill, sign, annotate & protect PDFs. Featuring full compatibility with existing document formats & advanced PDF features, OfficeSuite also provides you with:

Create beautiful-looking DOCUMENTS with feature-packed editing and formatting options, authoring tools and numerous other available features!Perform complex data operations in your SPREADSHEETS with an extensive formulas library, subtotals, and conditional formatting options with data bars and color scales!Design engaging PRESENTATIONS with the ability to add dozens of customizable shapes, slide transitions & animations, and insert photos, pictures and videos!View, fill and sign PDF files with ease, and also enjoy digital security and advanced markup & annotation features for your PDF documents!Manage all your email accounts with the integrated MAIL client and easily share all of your documents through richly formatted emails!Organize and schedule your time and meetings efficiently with the built-in CALENDAR feature!Enjoy 5GB of free storage on the MobiDrive cloud to quickly access your files from anywhere, anytime!

Works on PCs & Laptops with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Compatible with the most popular file formats (.docx, .xlsx, .pptx, .csv, .rtf, .pdf and more)

Lifetime License for 1 Windows PC or Laptop (Windows 10,8.1,8,7)

Documents



Use the rich page, text and paragraph formatting options to create the structure you want and illustrate complex points with tables, charts, shapes and pictures. Track Changes is there to make collaboration easier.

The OfficeSuite Documents module provides a function rich application that extends a sufficient set of tools to help you format a collection of text formats and documents.

Edit old or create new documents, format the style and structure, and easily export them to pdf, import images, tables to make your document abundant and vivid.

Sheets



Powerful spreadsheets for your professional and personal needs. Create and edit over 30 types of charts and use over 250 formulas and functions. Quickly apply design presets or pick a color theme and layout.

Sheets has powerful functionalities and easily handles .csv files, already created sheets you have worked on in the past, use functions and powerful formatting to consolidate, modify and analyze your data

Style and format with ease, create charts and conditional format your data to make it accessible and presentable.

Slides



Create stunning presentations to wow audiences. Pick a theme or template, insert multimedia elements and fine-tune the slide layout. The special Presenter mode will be there to help you present with authority.

Inset your spreadsheets or graphs from the Sheets module or draw your own elements, import images, and style them to your likings.

Multiple templates are available to easily create your presentations in an easy and time efficient manner, your information will be displayed with beautiful visuals and animations.

PDF Reader



Fill out PDF forms, then sign them with ease.

Password protect your documents to lock, encrypt and restrict access to them. Set editing permissions and add advanced digital certificates for maximum security.

Use the implemented PDF Reader to check how your exported documents, sheets and slides appear in a pdf form, it is fast and easy to use, making sure your styling remains intact.

Documents

Sheets

Slides

PDF Reader

Free Cloud Storage for your Files



Take advantage of 5 GB free storage on MobiDrive – save, organize and sync your documents across devices – external accounts to easily access, sync and share documents.

mail calendar

Compatible with your Documents

Install and start working where you left off – familiar look and feel, and 100% document formatting preservation.

Full compatibility with all popular formats including DOC, DOCX, DOCM, XLS, XLSX, XLSM, PPT, PPTX, PPS, PPSX, PPTM, PPSM. Support for common formats like OpenDocument (ODT, ODS and ODP), RTF, CSV, and ZIP.

Microsoft Office

Open Office

Other popular formats

Mail & Calendar



Manage all your Emails with One Account

Send and receive emails from all your accounts in one place.

Organize your Inbox even when you’re offline.

Fine-tune your emails’ text formatting and layout.

Create Reminders, Events, Meetings and Appointments

Share files to your colleagues

Book Rooms in your calendar

License

Lifetime

Annual

Annual

Lifetime

Users

1

1

6

1

Platform

Windows

Windows/Android/iOS

Windows/Android/iOS

Windows

MobiDrive

5 GB

50 GB

50 GB

5 GB

Media

Physical Card

Physical Card

Physical Card

Digital Download

System Specifications



Operating System

Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7

Processor

1 GHz or faster, 2-core

Memory

1 GB RAM

Hard disk (for installation)

500 MB

Platform

x86(32-bit) and x64(64-bit)

Display

1024 x 768 screen resolution

Graphics

Graphics hardware acceleration requires DirectX 9 or later

.NET version

.NET 4.8 (installed by OfficeSuite Setup if not present)

Compatibility with all popular file formats – OPEN, EDIT & CREATE new and existing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Included PDF functions – Fill & Sign Forms, Annotate, Password Protect and use Digital signatures.

Mail & Calendar Included – Manage multiple Email accounts and Calendars.

LIFETIME License for 1 Windows PC or Laptop.





