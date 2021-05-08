OfficeSuite Personal Compatible with Microsoft® Office Word® Excel® & PowerPoint® and Adobe® PDF – 1 Year License for 1 Windows & 2 mobile devices



Price: $29.99

(as of May 08,2021 17:25:48 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Office Alternative – All the Features That You Need



OfficeSuite is a complete Microsoft Office alternative combining 5+1 premium products – Documents, Sheets, Slides, PDF Editor, Drive and Mail with Calendar.

Work with any document, any format, anywhere you need it.

This is a multiplatform license – supports Windows 10, 8, 8.1, 7, Android and iOS tablets and smartphones.

Yearly License for 1 user – 1 Windows desktop & 2 mobile devices.

Note: this product is a Key Card, not a CD or other media.

Documents



Use the rich page, text and paragraph formatting options to create the structure you want and illustrate complex points with tables, charts, shapes and pictures. Track Changes is there to make collaboration easier.

The OfficeSuite Documents module provides a function rich application that extends a sufficient set of tools to help you format a collection of text formats and documents.

Edit old or create new documents, format the style and structure, and easily export them to pdf, import images, tables to make your document abundant and vivid.

Sheets



Powerful spreadsheets for your professional and personal needs. Create and edit over 30 types of charts and use over 250 formulas and functions. Quickly apply design presets or pick a color theme and layout.

Sheets has powerful functionalities and easily handles .csv files, already created sheets you have worked on in the past, use functions and powerful formatting to consolidate, modify and analyze your data

Style and format with ease, create charts and conditional format your data to make it accessible and presentable.

Slides



Create stunning presentations to wow audiences. Pick a theme or template, insert multimedia elements and fine-tune the slide layout. The special Presenter mode will be there to help you present with authority.

Inset your spreadsheets or graphs from the Sheets module or draw your own elements, import images, and style them to your likings.

Multiple templates are available to easily create your presentations in an easy and time efficient manner, your information will be displayed with beautiful visuals and animations.

PDF Reader



Fill out PDF forms, then sign them with ease.

Password protect your documents to lock, encrypt and restrict access to them. Set editing permissions and add advanced digital certificates for maximum security.

Use the implemented PDF Reader to check how your exported documents, sheets and slides appear in a pdf form, it is fast and easy to use, making sure your styling remains intact.

Documents

Sheets

Slides

PDF Reader

Free Cloud Storage for your Files



Take advantage of 50 GB free storage on MobiDrive – save, organize and sync your documents across devices – external accounts to easily access, sync and share documents.

mail calendar

Compatible with your Documents

Install and start working where you left off – familiar look and feel, and 100% document formatting preservation.

Full compatibility with all popular formats including DOC, DOCX, DOCM, XLS, XLSX, XLSM, PPT, PPTX, PPS, PPSX, PPTM, PPSM. Support for common formats like OpenDocument (ODT, ODS and ODP), RTF, CSV, and ZIP.

Convert to Excel, Word and ePub

Mail & Calendar



Manage all your Emails with One Account

Send and receive emails from all your accounts in one place.

Organize your Inbox even when you’re offline.

Fine-tune your emails’ text formatting and layout.

Create Reminders, Events, Meetings and Appointments

Share files to your colleagues

Book Rooms in your calendar

License

Annual

Lifetime

Annual

Lifetime

Users

1

1

6

1

Platform

Windows/Android/ iOS

Windows

Windows/Android/ iOS

Windows

MobiDrive

50 GB

5 GB

50 GB

5 GB

Media

Physical Card

Physical Card

Physical Card

Digital Download

System Specifications



Operating System

Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7

Processor

1 GHz or faster, 2-core

Memory

1 GB RAM

Hard disk (for installation)

500 MB

Platform

x86(32-bit) and x64(64-bit)

Display

1024 x 768 screen resolution

Graphics

Graphics hardware acceleration requires DirectX 9 or later

.NET version

.NET 4.8 (installed by OfficeSuite Setup if not present)

Compatibility with all popular file formats – OPEN, EDIT & CREATE new and existing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Included PDF functions – Fill & Sign Forms, Annotate, Password Protect and Convert your PDF files to Word, Excel and ePub.

Mail & Calendar Included – Manage multiple Email accounts and Calendars.

1 Year License for 1 Windows & 2 Mobile (Android and/or iOS) devices.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

