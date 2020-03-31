Offset Denies Cheating On Cardi B After Fans Accuse Him Of Hiding His Cell Phone From Her: ‘We’re Good’

Offset addressed followers and advised them to keep out ‘the negativity’ after they accused him of cheating on his wife Cardi B when he was seen seemingly hiding his cellphone from her on a previous livestream.

Offset, 28, wants his fans to know that things are “all good” between him and his wife Cardi B, 27, even though he was recently accused of cheating on her. The rapper went live on Instagram to check in with fans during his time in quarantine with the “Bodak Yellow” creator and their one-year-old daughter Kulture when he mentioned the recent headline-making livestream he held which appeared to show him hiding his cellphone from Cardi as she walked in the room. The move caused some followers to accuse him of cheating on her and he made sure to shut it all down in his latest video, which can be seen above.

“I know y’all making something outta nothing outta that stream when I was playing a game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y’all saying,” he said in the live video. “I grabbed the phone, I put it up, I put it back. Come on with that. We got so much negative energy out here in the air, sickness. Don’t bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain’t in y’all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming. Y’all just making something outta nothing. That ain’t ’bout nothing. I don’t be doing no negative nothing.”

He concluded his message by reiterating that he did nothing wrong. “Ease up on my family,” he said. “That wasn’t nothing when I grabbed my phone, playing a game. I ain’t even look, make a call, Facetime, anything on my phone. Period.”

Cardi and Offset celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sept. 20, 2019 and although they’ve had a rocky time in the past, including a split that happened four months after Kulture was born, they’ve seemed to put the bad situations behind them and focus on keeping a happy marriage while parenting their cute tot.