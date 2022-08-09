OGDEIP Fibre Optic Network to Connect Underserved across 20 LGAs – Governor Abiodun

Ogun (State) Digital Economy Infrastructure Project (OGDEIP) launched on Thursday, 15th April, 2021, has become the backbone for ICT revolution in the gateway State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the State Governor, has emphasized.

He said that OGDEIP will further enhance Ease of Doing Business in the State, as continues to deliver fibre-optic cables and mechanics across all the 20 Local Government Areas.

Fibre optic cables

Governor Abiodun speaking through a representative, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, at the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) International Conference held in the State this week, stated that as a matter of fact, the first phase of OGDEIP will establish a fibre optic network ring around the entire State that will ensure connectivity particularly for key educational institutions, Government agencies, and residents in unconnected and under-connected areas.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State receives Prof Pantami and NCS executives

“The ring design will ensure minimal downtime due to the manner in which the network can be automatically re-routed where there is a break in connection.

“We have also extended this to marketing of our rich cultural heritage, especially the Adire Ogun. This fabric is now on the World map through the Adire Ogun Digital Market Place launched on Thursday, 12th November, 2020.

“We also launched the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) on Wednesday, 27th October, 2021. OLARMS deals with all issues related to land as a factor of production. It is a further demonstration of our Administration’s commitment to make the Ease of Doing Business even “easier” in Ogun State.

“Our Judiciary has also been a beneficiary of ICT. This is especially in the area of Case Management and Scheduling System in the Ogun State Judiciary, the first in the country. This improves the efficiencies and effectiveness of our Judiciary as an unbiased arbiter and last hope of everyman.

“In the education sector we have made technology the driver of our Ogun State Education Revitalization Agenda (OGSERA). The OGSERA platform is the digital platform through which we have totally automated the education sector. We have digitalised BECE registration, Transfer of learners, placement and relocation of learners, admission/screening process into our Flagship schools. We have Learner Identification Number (LIN) and digital attendance register in our schools. We are also the first state in Nigeria to introduce electronic Dossier (e-dossier) through which parents can access the report sheet of their wards from anywhere in the world.

Prof Adesina Sodiya, President, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS)

“All these are some of our own efforts at creating smart, secure and sustainable economy at our own level”, he said.

The host governor said the State’s efforts in the development of ICT has not gone unnoticed as Ogun have been adjudged as the Best State in ICT Penetration and Adoption; and, best State in ICT Infrastructure Development by the National Council on Communication and Digital Economy.

With reference to theme for the Conference: “Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation”, he said it could not have been more apt.

“This is in consideration of the fact that recent events have shown us that we have to look for new ways of doing things.

“And, in doing this, we will have to ensure that we device smart methods – approaches that are deep in intellect; and also provide improved solutions to the challenges facing humanity.

“Also, we must ensure that our new solutions do not solve only present challenges, but must also provide strong foundations for future developments. That is how we can have a secure and sustainable development.

Group photograph at NCS Conference in Ogun State

“For us as a Government in Ogun State, we are proud host of this Conference.

“We appreciate the power of ICT in providing good governance. Since May, 2019, we remain committed to our vision “to give Ogun State focused and qualitative governance and to create the enabling environment for a public-private sector partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development and individual prosperity of the people of Ogun”.

“Let me therefore use this opportunity to call on Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) and other relevant stakeholders to come and partner with us. In fact, Public- Private-Partnership (PPP) is another Enabler for the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” Agenda. I assure you that you will find us ready, willing and worthy partners”, he said.