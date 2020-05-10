‘Oh s***’: Andy Murray shares footage of him sending tennis ball into his neighbour’s yard

Andy Murray has shared footage of a lockdown practice session gone wrong after he sliced a shot into his neighbour’s garden.

Murray took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a video of him hitting a ball against a giant rebound board during a light workout.

The 32-year-old, who has won Wimbledon twice, can be seen striking several crisp forehand and backhand shots against the board before getting one badly wrong.

Murray slices the ball and misses his giant target completely, before exclaiming ‘oh s***’ after watching the ball career into his neighbour’s property.

The former US Open champion revealed it’s the first time he’s picked up a tennis racquet in seven weeks in the caption accompanying the post.

The caption read: ‘Hit some forehands and backhands for the first time in 7 weeks today… it didn’t end well…’

Murray’s career is on hold after a host of major tennis tournaments were postponed in the light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon, which was scheduled for July, and September’s French Open have been cancelled, while the ATP and WTA Tours are suspended until at least July 13.

The rest may well be of benefit to Murray, who has battled a pelvic injury in recent months after making a remarkable recovery from a serious hip problem in 2019.

In December, Murray pulled out of January’s Australian Open after failing to recover from the injury which he sustained during an event in November.

Eighteen months ago Murray thought his career was over after revealing he was in excruciating pain on a daily basis as a result of a serious hip injury.

But cutting-edge surgery on the problem has enabled him to resume his career at the top level and battle back up the world rankings.